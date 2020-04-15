Surrey rhapsody: The Arts-and-Crafts mansion that was home to Queen drummer Roger Taylor

Situated high above a valley near Thursley, Milhanger is a magnificent country house — and a slice of British music history.

Milhanger will rock you. Not only is this six- to seven-bedroom house the former home of Queen drummer Roger Taylor, who lived here from 1979 to 2003, it’s also one of the finer Arts-and-Crafts buildings from the famous Farnham architect Harold Falkner.

Perched high above rolling countryside one mile from Thursley, Milhanger, which is for sale through Savills at an asking price in excess of £5 million, enjoys spectacular views across its own gardens and the valley beyond.

Built in 1907 by architect Harold Falkner, who rebuilt much of Farnham, it retains many original features, including a grand oak staircase in the main reception hall, although it now needs some updating.

The interiors span more than 17,750 sq ft, with the ground floor housing a magnificent drawing room, formal dining room and morning, a vast family kitchen, and a spa complex complete with pool, spa bath, steam room and gym.

There is also a huge conservatory that looks out onto the garden, while the lower ground floor is taken up by an ante room and a spacious study.

On the first floor are six bedrooms, a games room and a grand library that would make a wonderful space for entertaining, while the second floor is taken up by the vaulted, panoramic master suite, which comes with its own sitting room and dressing room, plus a private study.

Additional accommodation is available in a two-bedroom staff annexe and in Grade II-listed Cosford Mill, a 2,554 sq. ft former water mill with four bedrooms and its own access drive.

The grounds extend to about 70 acres, with a mix of woodland, pasture and formal lawned areas. There is also a stable yard with ten loose boxes, tack room and all-weather manège, plus a party barn that was originally used as a rehearsal space and recording studio.

Milhanger is available for sale through Savills with an asking price in excess of £5 million — for more pictures and details, visit On The Market