Five simply magnificent homes for sale in the Home Counties, including a Sussex cottage, palatial Surrey home and a superb house on the banks of the Thames

James Fisher takes a look at some of the finest homes for sale which still offer simple access to the City.

This house is actually divided into separate homes which are on the market either separately or as one lot (for £7.5 million), the result being an incredibly pretty, and incredibly large, property which includes 14 bedrooms and over 13,000 sq ft of space — or 8 bedrooms and 8,000 sq ft if you ‘only’ need the larger portion of the house.

No matter how you split it, Fairmile Court has been magnificently finished (Octagon completed the latest refurbishment), while the location is also a draw: it’s at the heart of a small, private estate, near RHS Wisley, with simple access to the A3 and M25.

Dating from the 15th century, Grade II-listed Ballsocks, near Vines Cross, is an ‘excellent opportunity for the incoming owners to create an outstanding character home’, say agents Rowland Gorringe. The property does, indeed, have bags of character, with plaster ceilings (of a generous height), wood-panelled reception rooms, exposed beams and mullioned windows.

Five acres of grounds, which are set out as paddocks, an orchard and a lawned garden with a ha-ha, surround the principal house, which offers five bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms over three floors.

In 1760, two major events occurred. One was the coronation of George III and the other was the construction of Oxford Cottage in Marlow (then Great Marlow). Older than the famous suspension bridge in the heart of the town, Oxford Cottage is proud of its history, remaining true to its original form over the centuries with only minor alterations.

Notable previous owners include the novelist and British Historiographer Royal George Payne Rainsford James. The house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and five reception rooms, as well as beautifully landscaped gardens.

Basking in five acres in the Surrey Hills is the beautifully presented Oaklands, only two miles from Cobham. Beneath the red brick lies a modern family home, finished to an exceptionally high standard, with six bedrooms, six bathrooms and five reception rooms over two floors.

The garden is achingly formal, with lawned terraces bordered by box hedges and surrounded by mature shrubs and trees. For the outgoing individual, Oaklands also comes with a tennis court, gym and swimming pool. The triple garage offers a self-contained annexe with a reception room, a kitchen and a bedroom.

Once the local vicarage for the parish of Thundridge, Grade II-listed Thundridge House is a highly attractive and substantial red-brick house dating from 1855. Set just outside the village, the property boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms in 4,000sq ft of living space.

Two further outbuildings — a garden cottage and an annexe — provide another 2,000sq ft of living space, and the whole property is set in two acres of mature walled gardens, with extensive lawns, flowerbeds and terraces.

