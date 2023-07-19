The 18th century mill house up for sale that’s hosted Ewan McGregor, Damien Hirst and Alan Titchmarsh

Grade II Lowder Mill offers buyers the chance to own a delightfully re-imagined Mill and Mill House, surrounded by rambling green gardens with waterfalls and streams — and you can still be in central London within an hour.

What do Ewan McGregor, Alan Titchmarsh, Kim Wilde, Rankin and Damien Hirst all have in common? Well, they have all been filmed or photographed in the Bunny Guinness-designed gardens at Lowder Mill near Haslemere.

Evidence of milling activity on the site dates back as far as the 14th century, but prospective buyers will be delighted to hear that the Grade II-listed properties have been sensitively modernised since then and now offer seven bedrooms.

Lowder Mill is currently on the market via Hamptons for offers in the region of £3 million.

The whole is set in 5½ acres of the aforementioned gardens and grounds at the bottom of a wooded valley, including a private woodland of more than two acres.

Back in the early 2000s, the gardens were in a state of neglect, but have been happily restored to their former glory by using designs from the original gardens, dating from the 1920s.

Streams, waterfalls and a clever planting scheme mean there is colour here year-round, all of which can be enjoyed from a walk around the mill lake.

The characterful and charming Mill House offers four bedrooms in all over two floors, as well as a wealth of period features, whereas The Mill itself has been sensitively restored and offers three further bedrooms and a glorious second-floor reception room with double-height window overlooking the mill pond — an ideal spot for entertaining.

The site is on the outskirts of the town of Haslemere, with London only an hour away by train.

Recommended videos for you

As the property sits just inside the South Downs National Park, there is an abundance of wonderful countryside on your doorstep (that’s if you can be drawn away from the gardens), plus a range of shops, supermarkets and excellent local schools in both the private and state sectors.

Lowder Mill is currently on the market via Hamptons with a guide price of £3 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.