The best country houses for sale in Wales, from under £400k to over £4m

We take a look at some of the finest homes for sale across the Principality, from bargains to be fixed up to spectacular historic mansions.

Is Glen Usk the grandest country house for sale in Wales today? With its sprawling rooms, ornate decoration and magnificent location, we’d have to say so.

It’s not just a house to impress your friends, however: it’s a place built for fun and relaxation, with games room, bar and basement carved into the cellar, plus the sort of snooker room and library that a private members’ club would kill for.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

Not one for those afraid of getting their hands dirty, but the rewards for restoring this elegantly-designed five-bedroom house will surely be huge.

It’s located in the middle of Ystradgynlais, up the River Tawe valley north of Swansea and Neath, with the Brecon Beacons National Park almost on the doorstep.

For sale with Clee Tompkinson Francis. See more pictures and details for this property.

Just a few hundred yards within Wales, this simply stunning Regency house is just south of the famed book-lover’s town of Hay-on-Wye.

There are six bedrooms, four acres of gardens and a modern addition which houses (among other treasures) an indoor swimming pool. And the whole thing has been done truly beautifully.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Rose Villa is a fine 19th century house that has been impeccably restored within, blending the original features with modern decor in a confident and stylish manner — as you’ll see demonstrated by the pictures here.

The village of Meifod is remote and small — just a few hundred people — but it’s big enough to have a pub, a shop, a primary school and a local rugby club.

For sale with Morris Marshall & Poole. See more pictures and details for this property.

Glandyfi Castle stands high on a bluff overlooking a curve of the River Dovey estuary, close to the delightful seaside town of Aberdovey.

Yet the dramatic location is only the start of the story: this 10-bedroom castle is gorgeously appointed within, blending old and new — nowhere more so than in the stone-walled orangery — and even has fine gardens.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Waterside living really doesn’t get any closer to the water than this home on the outskirts of the port of Milford, from where you can practically get your feet wet without leaving the living room.

It was originally a toll cottage built in the 1830s, but now is a detached, three-bedroom house with a surprisngly lovely garden despite the tucked-in location, and the views across the busy waterway. Add in a location that is close to town, the ferries across the Irish Sea and the direct trains to London, and it’s quite a find.

For sale with FBM. See more pictures and details for this property.

Yes, it really is this entire building — not to mention the cottages, stables, 118 acres and much more — on sale at just over two million. Orielton is extraordinary.

This Grade II*-listed country house has in recent years been used by the Field Studies Council, and as such is set up — and decorated — accordingly. But with some work (and money) it could be what it originally was, namely one of the finest private homes in Pembrokeshire.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A fine stone-built house in Corris, a village near Machynlleth, that has some of the most beautiful mountain views we’ve seen in a long time.

If you can pull yourself away from the beauty on display from the terraced patio areas, the four-bedroom house within is beautifully, tastefully decorated.

For sale with Walter Lloyd Jones & Co . See more pictures and details for this property.