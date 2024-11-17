13 delightful rural homes for sale from £1m to £15m, as seen in Country Life

Our pick of the loveliest homes to come to the market via Country Life this week includes a gem just outside Cheltenham and a palatial home in Cheshire.

Set in 114 acres of rolling parkland, lush woodland, pristine gardens and serene water features, Coombe Trenchard is an oasis in nature.

An Arts-and-Crafts masterpiece by Walter Sarel, the property boasts eight bedrooms, a self-contained apartment, outbuildings and five reception rooms.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Norton Mill House is a, erm, former mill that has been remodelled and extended into a six bedroom home with more than 4,500sq ft of space.

The interiors have been extensively refurbished, combining the period parts of the property with the finest modern luxuries you could desire. There’s also a nice pond.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Built in 1682, Larkbeare House was originally the home of merchant John Charles Bowring. You will struggle to find a larger or more lovely house in central Exeter.

With 14 bedrooms and five acres of grounds, the property also borders the River Exe.

For sale with Strutt and Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Always important to include at least one house worth £15 million or more. So here we have Edgewood, a magnificent and highly sophisticated five-bedroom home in Alderley Edge.

Set over three floors, the gardens were designed by Barnes Walker and the property sits in about 1.2 acres. A contemporary build, it is ruthlessly energy efficient.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

An 18th century house with far barn, stabling and land, enjoying an elevated position offering far-reaching views on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

For sale with Blenkin & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.

An elegant four-bedroom Grade II listed Georgian home with one-bedroom annexe, mature gardens and swimming pool, located in Wedmore village.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner. See more pictures and details for this property.

Beautiful Art Deco property with historical charm and breathtaking views over Caterham Valley, located just 30 minutes from London.

For sale with EXP UK. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II listed manor house with grand rooms, stunning features, wonderful countryside views and south and west facing gardens.

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.

Magnificent detached property that’s recently been refurbished to an exceptional standard with established gardens and sensational sweeping driveway.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

An impressive Georgian four-bedroom family home with stunning interior decoration and period features, set within an acre of garden.

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming Grade II listed home dating back to 1653 with many original features and uninterrupted views, in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

For sale with Spencers. See more pictures and details for this property.

An exceptional not listed Victorian farmhouse with amazing views to the sea and courtyard of barns, set in 6 acres of pasture and woodland.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.