The complete package? A property in the Painswick Valley that ticks every box on the ‘Cotswold dreams’ list

It takes a lot of credentials to warrant the phrase ‘the complete package’, but with its charming — and expansive — main house, an additional cottage, two flats, stabling and acres of land, Old Greenhouse Farm really does seem to have it all.

The glorious property is currently on the market via Hamptons for offers over £3 million.

The main property is dressed in traditional Cotswold stone, and offers six bedrooms over its three floors. It’s another shining example of tasteful modernisation, with period features such as stone fireplaces, mullioned windows and exposed beams working in concert with modern luxury.

Although the interiors are beautifully arranged, there is currently planning in place for a two-storey extension to create a new kitchen/dining room with a bedroom suite above.

The ancillary accommodation, which consists of two one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom cottage (the Little Greenhouse), is attached to the side of the property and benefits from separate access.

Whether for hosting guests, inter-generational living or as rental income, there is acres of space within the property.

Outside, the gardens consist of extensive lawns interspersed with ornamental ponds, box hedging and a ‘mature, and productive’ mulberry tree. Further afield, the property comes with a lawned paddock of about four acres and about two acres of common land that offers mature woodland.

Painswick is a historic wool town, dubbed ‘The Queen of the Cotswolds’ thanks to the picturesque surrounding countryside and the towns well-preserved centre. It’s also home to some big claims, playing host to the country’s oldest bowling green, as well as its famous churchyards with 99 Yew Trees.

Within it, you’ll find everything you could need for day-to-day living, including health care, two pubs, local shops, galleries, tea rooms and restaurants. There’s also a range of sports clubs, including tennis, cricket and rugby, based out of the Painswick Centre.

The area around the town is a walker’s dream, with the famed Rococo Gardens, Painswick Beacons and many trails which lead to surrounding villages and picturesque spots.

There are also plenty of options for schools, with a primary school located within Painswick and numerous secondary options in the surrounding towns, with Marling School, Stroud High School, Cheltenham College, Cheltenham Ladies College and Kings School.

Old Greenhouse Farm is currently on the market via Hamptons for offers over £3 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.