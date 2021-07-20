The cosiest castle you’ll ever find, with paddock, ancient moat, tennis courts and a billiard room

Built in 1327, Grade II listed Bletsoe Castle today stands as a beautiful family home, that retains many original features in a leafy part of Bedfordshire.

Were it not for the Grade II-listed ruins of a stone bridge, now a charming garden feature, and the well-maintained moat that wraps around two sides of this sizeable property, one might forget it had ever been fortified at all.

The present Bletsoe Castle is a much-renovated house of late-16th-century origins, which was used as a farmhouse from the early 19th century; it’s now a glorious family home in a sunny spot with eight bedrooms and seven reception rooms, including a billiard room. The property has come to market via Michael Graham at a guide price of £2.6 million.

The three principal entertaining rooms, with their traditional fireplaces and exposed beams, are interlinked and open onto the garden—ideal for a summer drinks party. The house’s 24¼ acres contain beautiful gardens, mostly laid to lawn, with colourful beds, specimen trees and shrubs.

There’s a walled garden filled with vegetables and fruit trees, plus paddocks, a tennis court, two one-bedroom grooms’ cottages, stables, tack room, greenhouse, barn and further outbuildings. The village of Bledsoe is about six miles from the county town of Bedford.

Blestoe Castle is currently on the market with Michael Graham at a guide price of £2.6 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Bletsoe: What you need to know

Location: Bletsoe is a village located approximately 7 miles north of Bedford. The nearest train station is in Bedford and offers links to London.

Atmosphere: The small village has a park, village hall and church, whereas the nearby market town of Bedford has a range of shopping facilities, restaurants, cafes and bars.

Things to do: With miles of rolling countryside surrounding Bletsoe, and with Bletsoe Castle being so well equipped for equestrian sports, it provides the perfect opportunity to explore the surrounding area on horse-back. For the more golf-enthused, there are courses at Woburn and Apley Guise.

Schools: Milton Ernest C of E Primary School, Thurleigh Primary School and Pinchmill Primary School are good local options. Secondary options can be found slightly further afield, with Cedars Upper School and Harlington Upper School.

