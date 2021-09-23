The former home and gallery of Sir Henry Tate – where he hung his artwork before he founded the Tate Britain — is up for sale in Streatham

Talk about art history. Sir Henry Tate's former mansion has a 'prototype Tate Gallery' — which, although no longer adorned by his works of art, is still impressive.

Before founding the first Tate gallery in 1897 (now known as Tate Britain), Sir Henry Tate hung his collection of (then) contemporary British art in a spectacular double-height Grade II*-listed former billiard room, beneath an enormous original skylight, at his home — an 1835 mansion by Streatham Common on what is now known as Henry Tate Mews (formerly Park Hill).

Currently on the market via Hamptons at an asking price of £1.8 million, the property has eclectic, grand interiors, with the decorative billiard room taking centre stage, with its double-heigh room, mezzanine floor reached via a spiral staircase and decorative ceiling cornices.

In total, the accommodation spans to 3,400 sq ft of living space in a privately owned estate at the top of Streatham Common.

The private gated development’s six communal acres include a listed folly, grotto and orchard and No 12 itself was beautifully redeveloped in 2000; it has five double bedrooms, three en suite, two private terraces and a very smart kitchen/breakfast room.

Henry Tate Mews is currently for sale for £1.8 million via Hamptons — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Streatham Common: What you need to know

Location: In South London, in the borough of Lambeth. Streatham station is less than a mile from the property, which offers services to London Blackfriars in approximately 20 minutes.

Atmosphere: The property itself it set amongst six acres of private landscaped gardens, and offers a peaceful environment amongst city living.

Things to do: Enjoy walks around Streatham Common and through The Rookery, or take a short journey into the centre of the capital for theatres, restaurants, museums and bars.

Schools: There are a number of well-regarded schools in the area including St. Andrews, Julians School, Immanuel & St Andrews and Dunraven Secondary School.

