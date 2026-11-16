The grandest home in the Channel Islands is a £65 million carbon copy of The White House

'Guernsey's elite open housing market hit an all-time high this summer,' wrote Penny Churchill in Country Life back in December 1998. The prompt for that report was the record-breaking sale of the biggest property on the island, the Havilland Hall estate, at a price of £4.35 million.

The estate was sold again five years later for just over £12 million, becoming the home of the tycoon and financier David Rowland. Now, Havilland Hall is on the market once more — and once again, it's set to break records. The asking price of £65 million, via Savills, is exactly 15 times its sale price in 1998, and not far short of double the record sale for a property in the Channel Islands, set at the start of 2026 in the £38 million sale of The Grove over on Jersey.

These are extraordinary figures, but Havilland Hall is an extraordinary place.

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(Image credit: Savills)

The house was commissioned by Lt-Col Thomas Fiott de Havilland, the son of Peter de Havilland, who was Bailiff of Guernsey. De Havilland junior was an army officer and engineer who served across the world before returning to the island in 1827, buying an estate in the Vauquiedor valley near St Peter Port, and having a new family seat built. It seems fitting for a family which went on to produce an Oscar-winning actress in Dame Olivia de Havilland, and an iconic aircraft engineer, Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, whose aeroplanes played a huge role in the development of aviation in the 20th century.

(Image credit: Savills)

Completed in 1830, the house is the very picture of neo-Classical architecture — and if it looks familiar, it's for good reason. The house is extraordinarily similar to the north façade of The White House, in Washington DC, with its four Classical pillars, the pediment over the front door and the iron balconies; even the door itself, with its ornate lunette, feels like a carbon copy. Only The White House's extra couple of windows each side makes it easy to spot which is which.

Image 1 of 2 The White House... (Image credit: Alamy) ...and Havilland Hall. (Image credit: Savills) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Havilland Hall's interiors are, fittingly, very presidential. A vestibule leads to a grand hallway with a sumptuously curving staircase leading up to a galleried landing.

(Image credit: Savills)

Off that main hallway are a wonderful collection of rooms, from the staples — drawing room, formal dining room, kitchens and so on — to a snug with a separate bar off to one corner.

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(Image credit: Savills)

A huge orangery has also been built, stretching for over 50 feet down the entire south-side of the house, making the most of the light.

(Image credit: Savills)

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms — though they're really more than bedrooms, in terms of floorspace. All are en-suite, and two of the three have their own sitting rooms, and the master suite also has a huge dressing room, and takes up the entire front half of the house.

(Image credit: Savills)

The second floor has another three bedrooms and an enormous library. This is living on a grand scale.

(Image credit: Savills)

By now you'll have realised that this is a huge home, at 17,178sq ft. Much of that space is provided by the modern addition on the south side of the house, where there's a beautiful indoor pool with a glass ceiling, plus gym and spa rooms around the sides.

(Image credit: Savills)

The main house is just part of the story here, however. With 80 acres, this is the largest property holding on Guernsey, and it's filled with several formal gardens, lawns and woodland.

(Image credit: Savills)

There are also sporting facilities — most notably a padel court. Nothing could be more 21st century than that.

(Image credit: Savills)

Beyond that there's an area referred to as 'the village', with five separate cottages and other buildings that are part of the estate. It's here that you'll find the estate offices, a games room building, a huge wine room and more.

(Image credit: Savills)

Havilland Hall is for sale at £65 million through Savills — see more details.