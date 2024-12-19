The interiors of this converted church in Oundle might be all the proof you need that there is a God

Designed by Sir Ninan Comper, this property is a substantial home of some 3,000sq ft that would be a blessing to whoever buys it.

I never really understood the point of church. Thankfully, growing up in a secular household, I never really had to. My dad is Catholic, but a bad one, and my mother was too busy trying to raise two kids to worry about whether they believed in a god or not.

But I have always liked, and by extension understood, churches. Point me in the direction of a cathedral, especially a European Gothic one, and I will be in whatever version of heaven I have manifested for myself. Even England, with its ruthlessly understated version of Christianity, produced some of the more striking places of worship I’ve seen; testaments to the wealth of a nation that, well, accrued a lot of wealth by means nefarious and otherwise.

I like churches. I like looking at them. Would I like living in one? That’s a different question. But if I did have to live in one, it would probably be one like Magdalane House, a Grade II-listed house (church). It has four bedrooms and is for sale with Fine & Country for £1.1 million.

But this is no ordinary former church/now house. It was designed by Sir Ninian Comper, a Scottish architect who was one of the great Gothich Revival architects. His specialty was churches, and splashes of colour, and as you will see, Magdalene House is no exception.

Originally built in the late 19th century as a place of worship for the nearby workhouse in Oundle, the church was remodelled into a home in 1987 under the careful auspices of English Heritage. What this means, in layman’s terms, is that behind those original leaded windows is double glazing. Phew. God can protect you from many things, but a nasty draft isn’t one of them.

The great joys of Magdalene House are in the interiors. This is where Comper did his best work, as can be seen in rooms such as the double-height first floor living room. Is it the most impressive entertaining space in England? It might be. Look at those windows, look at that space, look at the colour!

It’s modern in all the right places, such as the kitchen and bathrooms, but keeps plenty of ecclesiastical charm. The fireplaces are exquisite, as are the oak doors and lancet windows. There’s even a working bell-pull.

The location is pretty good too. In the heart of Oundle, there are amenities aplenty, all within relative walking distance. The property also comes with a small garden, which provides plenty of space for entertaining or just somewhere to relax and bathe in the glory of whoever or whatever you might believe in.

Magdalene House is for sale with Fine & Country for £1.1 million. For more information and pictures, click here