Inside the most expensive on the market in Scotland right now, built on the site where Princess Diana’s grandmother once lived

Dalhebity House, in Aberdeen, is Scotland's most expensive residential home currently available on the open market — and it might be its most lavish, too.

Built on the site where Diana, Princess of Wales’ late grandmother once lived, Dalhebity House, located just outside of Aberdeen, is a palatial mansion house currently on the market via Savills for offers over £7.5 million.

Turreted spires, Juliet balconies and vast expanses of marble form much of the property, which was built in 2009 by Stewart Milne and his partner Joanna Robertson, along with a team of architects.

This is no shrinking violet. Dalhebity House — reaching over 30,000sq ft — was made to be noticed; suited to those seeking an extravagant, opulent lifestyle.

Amid the swathes of marble, the stained-glass cupola, the 12ft ceilings and huge windows, silk panelled walls (yes, silk) and bespoke oak library are corners that feel less overwhelming; spaces that have been designed for informal, family living, that sit alongside the more dramatic, exuberant areas.

The most impressive area (okay, there are many, but if we have to choose) is the grand marble entrance hallway — which really sets the tone for the rest of the property — with a large sweeping marble staircase and 20 marbled columns. This all sits under a chandelier within a domed cupola.

There’s a spa, obviously. A Swedish sauna, mosaic-tiled steam room, massage room, two hot tubs (one inside, one out under a sheltered pagoda) and a 13.5m long swimming pool underneath a glazed roof which floods the space with light.

There are eight-bedroom suites, plus a further three en-suite bedrooms in a self-contained flat, suited for use as staff accommodation.

The mansion occupies a wonderful south-facing position, sheltered by mature trees and grounds of about 10 acres. There’s a small lake within the grounds, an all-weather tennis court and an integral garage block.

With just a short drive into the centre of Aberdeen and excellent transport links on offer, plus world-class fishing, shooting and stalking on the surrounding estates, Dalhebity House is a property that offers the very best of Scotland and high-class living.

Dalhebity House is currently on the market via Savills for offers over £7.5 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Aberdeen: What you need to know

Location: On the northeast Scottish coast, east of the Cairngorms National Park. Aberdeen Airport is just 7 miles from the property.

Atmosphere: Aberdeenshire is one of Scotland’s most diverse counties, reaching from the sea to the Cairngorm mountains. The city is known as the energy capital of ‘Europe,’ and is home to two universities, a maritime museum, art galleries and The Dandy Dons — or the Aberdeen Football Club, as they are also known.

Things to do: The Cairngorms National Park offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities, from hiking, climbing, mountain biking and skiing. Fishing, hunting and stalking are also easily accessible in the surrounding sporting estates, and there are numerous golf courses in the area.

Schools: There are excellent schools in the local and wider area with Gleneagles, Robert Gordon’s College, Albyn School, Gordonstoun and the more local Cults Academy and Cults Primary School.

