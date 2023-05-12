The perfect pied-à-terre? A beautiful house in Hackney with a back garden by an RHS Chelsea gold medallist

If maximising light was the brief, then this gorgeous terraced property on Mortimer Road has certainly understood the assignment. James Fisher takes a look.

Situated in the elegant De Beauvoir neighbourhood of Hackney, this unassuming terraced house on Mortimer Road hides a wealth of interest behind its modest brick façade.

It’s now on the market via Savills with a guide price of £3.45 million.

Offering four bedrooms over 2½ floors, the home’s location means it benefits from the many shops, cafés and restaurants of Southgate Road, as well as excellent transport links from Haggerston overground station.

Perfect then, as a glorious family home, a well-appointed base in the city for quick trips or as a week-day pied-à-terre.

The real magic is inside, however, with natural light being the focus—none more so than the lower-ground floor, which benefits from an exceptional full-width rear glass extension, in which you will find the kitchen and dining room.

Not only a divine space for entertaining, it also offers access to the garden, itself designed by RHS Chelsea gold medallist Darren Hawkes.

The broadband internet reaches out to the garden making working from home days in the summer much more enjoyable, while the terraced barbecue area makes al fresco meals a joy.

The rest of the house is finished to an equally high standard, with a mix of modern and period features, such as original fireplaces, cornicing and ‘smart’ heating, lighting and sound systems.

Entering on the raised ground floor is a cosy snug/sitting room with a fireplace and sash windows. Three bedrooms (which could be transformed into other reception rooms depending on your situation), complete the accommodation on this floor.

The master bedroom suite occupies the first floor, providing plenty of space and large views over the west-facing garden.

The property is situated on a no-through road in the heart of De Beauvoir meaning it is amazingly peaceful and there are two ‘outstanding’ rated primary schools nearby, with Hackney New Primary School and Our Lady and St Joseph Catholic Primary School.

This terraced property on Mortimer Road is currently on the market via Savills with a guide price of £3.45 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.