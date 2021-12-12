The ultimate view of Loch Ness for sale? A secluded and spacious home that showcases state-of-the-art living in the Highlands

Proving that there's more to Loch Ness than the stories and legends that surround it is Fern View House — a fantastically refurbished home that maximises its unrivalled position on the famous shores.

On the northern shore of arguably one of the most famous bodies of water in the world sits Fern View House — a contemporary five bedroom property that enjoys an elevated position over the Loch, which is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker for offers over £900,000.

The Head of Residential at Strutt & Parker in Scotland, Kevin Maley comments: “Although it is not unusual for property to come to the market on the shores of Loch Ness, rarely do such exceptional homes such as Fern View House become available. The current owners in their extensive renovations have creatively changed the design of the property in order to maximise views over the world-famous loch, providing some of the best views in the Scottish Highlands.”

Said to have taken inspiration from the surrounding landscape, the house is designed in order to take in as much as the spectacular scenery as possible, with a free-flowing layout, generously large windows and a tiered terrace.

The ground floor is composed of a large open plan kitchen/breakfast area which as well as leading to the terrace outside, also joins onto to a room currently used as a playroom, but could make for a great separate home office or snug room.

One of the five bedrooms is also on ground level, but the most impressive room is the large sitting room with its huge floor to ceiling windows alongside two of the walls. A utility/’back kitchen’ completes the downstairs living space.

The first floor is where you’ll find the remaining four bedrooms — one of which (not including the master suite) is en suite, with the two smaller bedrooms sharing a bathroom.

The principle suite is something to behold – accessed via a separate staircase, the room faces over the Loch with French doors opening up to a private Juliet balcony. The dressing room also benefits from a smaller Juliet balcony which overlooks the terrace below.

Fern View House is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker for offers over £900,000 — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Abriachan: What you need to know

Location: Just over 11 miles south west of Inverness, set back from the shores of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands.

Atmosphere: The small, rural village is surrounded by woodland and Loch. Amenities and schooling is found in Inverness or Dochgarroch.

Things to do: Explore the surrounding stunning Scottish Highlands and undoubtedly the most famous Loch of them all — Loch Ness. Abriachan Woods offer various trails and walks to follow, or go off grid to really immerse yourself in all that Scotland has to offer. Nearby Dochgarroch has a cafe and further amenities can be found in Inverness with bars, restaurants, cinemas and theatres.

Schools: Dochgarroch Primary School and Charleston Academy are the two closest primary options with Gourdonstoun Independent School is a boarding school slightly further away.

See more property for sale in the area.