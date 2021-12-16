This sweet chocolate-box thatched cottage in a peaceful Hampshire village is on the market for £620,000

Set amongst the rolling Hampshire countryside in the sought-after village of Upper Froyle is Fern Cottage — a sweet three bed property with plenty of style.

Utterly charming Fern Cottage is a typical chocolate-box thatched property dating from the late 17th century with unique timber-framed boxing on the façade.

Irresistible enough already, buyers will be delighted to learn that it arrives on the market via Knight Frank at the non-eyewatering guide price of £620,000.

Inside, timber framing decorates the walls and exposed ceiling beams feature in many of the rooms, perhaps most impressively of all in the three vaulted upstairs bedrooms.

There is a natural interplay between the period touches, mixed with a more contemporary style — the overall result is a home which exudes a comfortable and restful atmosphere.

Upon entering the house, you arrive into the dining with dark wooden floor boards and a wonderful exposed brick fireplace with a black and white tiled hearth. From here, a door leads into the adjoining galleried kitchen and another door takes you to the cosy reception room.

Accessed via a separate external door is a well-sized store room and also on site is a garage.

The garden — amounting to 0.2 acres — assumes an undeniably peaceful position overlooking the surrounding countryside and is enclosed by mature hedging and trees.

Fern Cottage is wonderfully unpretentious, gloriously positioned, with just the right amount of period features to make it a truly irresistible home.

Upper Froyle: What you need to know

Location: In East Hampshire, just three miles from Bentley train station which offers direct links to London Waterloo. Alton is approximately 5 miles to the south, Basingstoke is approximately 12 miles to the north west, Farnborough is just under 15 miles to the north east and Guilford 18 miles to the east.

Atmosphere: The sought after village is home to a village church and pub while the neighbouring village of Bentley has a post office and village shop. The nearby towns of Alton, Basingstoke and Guilford offer further facilities.

Things to do: The surrounding countryside is perfect for keen walkers, runners and riders and the South Downs National Park is easily accessible — as is the South coast with access out onto the Solent.

Schools: Bentley Church of England Primary School and Treloar College are both rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and Binsted Church of England Primary School received a ‘good’ rating.

