Three fine flats under £1m for sale in south-west London

James Fisher takes his pick of three of the nicest flats currently on the market.
The Oval — £635,000
Close enough to hear the ripples of applause from the Oval, but far enough that you won’t have to worry about smashed windows, you will find Vassall Road.
This two-bedroom apartment, which occupies the ground floor of a Grade II-listed villa, is perfectly positioned between Oval and Brixton tube stations, making it the dream for the professional commuter.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Pimlico — £999,950
Recently redesigned and refurbished, this two-bedroom duplex apartment in the heart of Pimlico is the ideal spot for someone looking for that London bolthole.
With plenty of space offered by its open-plan layout, as well as two equal-sized double bedrooms (rare in a period conversion, say agents), the property is only half a mile from Victoria station, making a quick escape to the countryside, or even Gatwick and the world beyond, almost effortless.
For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.
Fulham — from £830,000
For those who want everything all in one place, look no further than the Lillie Square development in Fulham, where 808 new homes are offered in the context of a garden-square design — that garden square being designed by Chelsea Flower Show winner Andy Sturgeon.
If that’s not enough, then the 18,000sq ft Clubhouse fills in the gaps, with five-star lifestyle facilities that include an ESPA spa, state-of-the-art gym and cinema room.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Three beautiful London homes with nanny flats good enough for Mary Poppins
Annunicata Elwes argues the case for nanny flats that are practically perfect in every way, and finds three beautiful homes
A gorgeous thatched cottage with granny annexe and its own orchard, just outside the M25 and under £800k
The delightfully-named Rabbits Corner is an idyllic cottage with a superb granny annexe, just outside the M25 — yet for
Six fine homes from the suburbs to the south coast, as seen in Country Life
This week's round-up includes a forever house in Sussex and a smattering of places in south west London, some for
Five of the finest Belgravia homes for sale today, from £5m to £20m
The ITV series Belgravia has finished — at least for the time being — but you can still enjoy this