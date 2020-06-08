Three fine flats under £1m for sale in south-west London

James Fisher takes his pick of three of the nicest flats currently on the market.

Close enough to hear the ripples of applause from the Oval, but far enough that you won’t have to worry about smashed windows, you will find Vassall Road.

This two-bedroom apartment, which occupies the ground floor of a Grade II-listed villa, is perfectly positioned between Oval and Brixton tube stations, making it the dream for the professional commuter.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Recently redesigned and refurbished, this two-bedroom duplex apartment in the heart of Pimlico is the ideal spot for someone looking for that London bolthole.

With plenty of space offered by its open-plan layout, as well as two equal-sized double bedrooms (rare in a period conversion, say agents), the property is only half a mile from Victoria station, making a quick escape to the countryside, or even Gatwick and the world beyond, almost effortless.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

For those who want everything all in one place, look no further than the Lillie Square development in Fulham, where 808 new homes are offered in the context of a garden-square design — that garden square being designed by Chelsea Flower Show winner Andy Sturgeon.

If that’s not enough, then the 18,000sq ft Clubhouse fills in the gaps, with five-star lifestyle facilities that include an ESPA spa, state-of-the-art gym and cinema room.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.