Two beautiful country houses around the £1.5 million-mark, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at two places which have come to the market in the last few weeks, both of which would make beautiful country homes.

Wealden Hall House is an exceptional Grade II*-listed home with substantial former farm building and more than 2 acres of grounds.

There are plentiful original features such as an Elizabethan inglenook fireplace, oak flooring, lead light casement windows and original oak doors.

As well as the main house there is a former farm building of almost 2,000sq ft which includes garaging, storage and recreation rooms.

A handsome Georgian Listed Grade II* house of elegant proportions.

The house is situated in the heart of one of Dorset’s prettiest villages and surrounded by some of the most unspoilt countryside in the South West.

There are five bedrooms, five reception rooms and outbuildings including a converted stone barn and a thatched summer house.

