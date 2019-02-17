Two beautiful country properties, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the best properties to come to the market via Country Life in the past few weeks.

Whitemoor Estate is an excellent residential sporting estate in a very accessible location perfect for any country sport enthusiast. The setting of the Estate is simply spectacular with a unique Boathouse providing the principal house on the bank of a 40 acre reservoir.

The wider Estate comprises of two additional residential properties, traditional farm buildings with development potential, farmland, moorland, sporting and fishing interests.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A quintessential Grade II listed Georgian village house of elegant proportions and high ceilings overlooking the village green in Adderbury.

The house (also pictured at the top of the page) is within easy reach of Soho Farmhouse, Daylesford Organic and Eagles Fine Foods in Deddington, while there are buses to Oxford schools and nearby Bloxham and Tudor Hall.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.