Beautifully remodelled and occupying a sublime spot in a quintessential Cotswolds village, Swinbrook Place has everything going for it. James Fisher takes a look.

In Swinbrook, what was once two is now one: no, it isn’t the local postmaster marrying the vicar. Instead, it’s this pair of cottages which have been combined to create this two-storey, Tudor-style family home.

The recently renovated home arrives on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £3.25 million.

With between four and six bedrooms depending on how you configure things, four bathrooms and beautiful countless reception rooms, this Cotswold-stone home is ideal for entertaining and appreciating the surrounding AONB.

Plenty of period features are still on show throughout, such as high ceilings, exposed beams, open fireplaces in many of the rooms — including the bathrooms — and delightful cast-iron lattice windows.

The beauty of the interiors are matched by the three-quarter-acre gardens, which feature three lawned terraces, a mature orchard, which leads to a summerhouse and weeping-willow walk, and well-stocked beds throughout.

The village of Swinbrook lies in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty next to the River Windrush, about two miles from Burford. Here, you’ll find the popular Swan Inn pub and a cricket club, whilst over in Burford, there’s an excellent range of shops, restaurants and hotels.

There are also plenty of other towns and villages to explore in the surrounding area, such as Chipping Norton, Stow-on-the-Wold and, naturally, Oxford. The immediate countryside provides plenty of walks and riding trails, whilst Oxford is home to regional theatres and extensive shopping facilities.

Schooling is excellent, as is the range of sporting facilities on offer, from golf, horse racing at Cheltenham and Newbury, to country sports.

Communication links are equally as impressive, with easy access to the A40 which connects to Oxford, as well as regular train services from Charlbury Station (a 15-minute drive from the property) to London Paddington.

Swinbrook Place is currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £3.25 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.