A wisteria-clad Suffolk farmhouse up for sale for the first time in two centuries

This glorious 17th century home is full of charm and period details – no wonder the owners tend to stay for a while...

When you’re buying a second-hand car, it’s always reassuring to find out that the old banger/family transport/timeless classic has only had one or two former owners. And all the better if the latest of those has had it for years; if someone has held on to something for such a long time, we can’t help feeling that there’s something inherently right with it.

So to come across a house that’s up for sale for the first time in 200 years multiplies that feeling many times over.

One look at Manor Farmhouse, in the Suffolk village of Herringfleet, is enough to explain why, however: this is the sort of idyllic, wisteria-clad period farmhouse that has buyers frothing at the mouth. This charming, Stuart era home was built in 1655 and is Grade II listed.

Manor Farmhouse has eight bedrooms, three receptions rooms and an attic spread across almost 5,000 sq ft, within three quarters of an acre of gardens.

At present it’s decorated in a very simple, clean style which lets the architecture speak for itself, and will make it easy for the new owner to put their mark on the place.

Herringfleet itself is a small village on the River Waveney within the Broads National Park, not far from Somerleyton and Beccles.