22 wonderful homes for sale from just £110,000 to over £17m, as seen in Country Life

This week's collection of properties to hit the market via Country Life includes a retreat in the Scottish Highlands and a picture-perfect former vicarage in Staffordshire.

This four-bedroom home is situated on a prime residential road in Beaconsfield, within a short walk of the local amenities.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Panoramic countryside views in this five bedroom, five reception room house in an AONB, not far from High Wycombe.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

The classic design and ivy-clad walls bely the fact that this house is just 20 years old, a grand five-bedroom house full of character in the village of Jordans, near Beaconsfield.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

An elegant Regency villa on the English Riviera, dating from the early 1830s. Almost 5,000 square feet of space, immaculately presented, full of original details and with sea views.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

An impressive mansion with stunning views across the Urr estuary, set in extensive grounds of almost 3 acres, close to the village of Kippford.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Ornate chapel with views over the River Honddu and surrounding countryside and planning permission to create a two-bed holiday cottage.

For sale with Chancellors via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An extensively refurbished country house with two recently completed cottages, equestrian facilities and working farm with approx. 78 acres.

For sale with Bell Ingram via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II listed cluster house retaining an abundance of character, including exposed beams, high ceilings and a surprising generous cellar.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II listed three-bedroom cottage with inglenook fireplace and timber beams, ideally situated for Cranbrook High Street.

For sale with Peter Buswell via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An impressive brand-new family home offering bright, stylish accommodation in a convenient village location close to Canterbury.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Victorian farmhouse offering an abundance of character features with approx. 7 acres including paddock land, manège and stable block.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An outstanding double fronted five-bedroom former vicarage with a wealth of period features, large garden and paddock extending to 7.13 acres.

For sale with Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Barle Cottage is a beautifully refurbished period cottage, ideally located within an Oxfordshire village offering connections to London.

For sale with Hamnett Hayward via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial house in 1.1 acres, formerly home of the Poet Laureate John Masefield.

For sale with Knight Frank . See more pictures and details for this property.

Greenloaning is a truly exceptional contemporary home of Canadian design set in approximately one acre of beautiful mature, landscaped gardens with electric gates, gravel driveway and parking for six to eight cars.

For sale with Knight Frank . See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful detached property with five bedrooms, three reception rooms and three bathrooms, nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A once-derelict mill rescued and sympathetically converted into a spectacular and imaginative home that reflects its 15th century origins.

For sale with Knight Frank . See more pictures and details for this property.

An 18th century former vicarage, carefully preserved to retain original character, set within approx. 1.09 acres, adjoining St. Peters church.

For sale with John German via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Cransford Hall is a classic Edwardian mansion in a tranquil setting in the picturesque Alde Valley.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

Outstanding period farmhouse with far-reaching views and excellent equestrian facilities, set in over 9 acres in an elevated position.

For sale with Jackson Stops via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Corwen Manor is one of the finest houses on St George’s Hill designed by award winning architect Julian Bicknell and built by Royalton, set in approximately 1.5 acres of exceptional manicured grounds.

It’s a magnificently opulent home designed for entertaining on a grand scale and yet still retains a homely feel for family living.

For sale with Knight Frank . See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming well-presented and freshly thatched village house with pretty gardens, a self-contained annexe, and double garage.

For sale with Winkworth via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.