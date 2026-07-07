Who let the dogs out? We did, in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, July 7, 2026

It's all about the terrier in today's Quiz of the Day.

Black and tan miniature bull terrier against a black background
Miniature bull terriers were bred in 19th-century England for rat-catching.
(Image credit: Alamy)
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The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published on weekdays at 4pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

Strutt &amp;amp; Parker Quiz of the Day

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
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Country Life

Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.