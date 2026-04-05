A journey to NASA’s headquarters to mark the first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years

Artemis II has blasted itself into the stratosphere and, outside a rocket hangar, a herd of Texas longhorns is grazing in the 30°C heat, heads bowed, hooves planted, jaws rolling in rhythmic motion. I’ve arrived on site at the world’s foremost hub for manned spaceflight — namely NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Texas, an employer of thousands of the biggest brains in the country — and the first sight to greet me is a crew of prodigiously horned cattle chewing the Houston cud.

It transpires that the animals are part of an initiative to engage local schoolchildren in science through agriculture. If that seems incongruous, space agencies have always embraced the unexpected. A trip here has long been a