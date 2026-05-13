The science behind why booking a holiday is good for your health
When it comes to your wellbeing, looking forward to a holiday is as important as actually going on one.
A few years ago, I found myself in a meeting with a private-jet company days before the Monaco Grand Prix. ‘You must be operating at capacity,’ I said. ‘In fact, I bet you’re already taking bookings for next year.’
The Country Life team's dream September travel destinations
Giles Kime, Executive & Interiors Editor
A family holiday in Spetses, Greece, because it's car free
Amie Elizabeth White, Acting Luxury Editor
Live la dolce vita in the Tuscan countryside
Bella Fulford, Acting Editorial Assistant
Explore Ibiza — specifically the north of the island
Rosie Paterson, Digital Content Director & Travel Editor
Go surfing in Indonesia
Flo Allen, Social Media Editor
The Body Holiday, St Lucia — a healthy and happy iteration of a fly and flop holiday
Emma Earnshaw, Art Editor
Paxos, Greece
Carla Passino, Art & Antiques Editor
Listen to live music in Seville, Spain
Kate Green, Deputy Editor
Hike on the Isle of Mull, Scotland
Lucy Ford, Picture Editor
Traverse Switzerland by train
Julie Harding, News & Property Editor
Walk the circumference of Sark, Channel Islands
Toby Keel, Digital Director
Follow in the footsteps of 'Race Across the World' contestants in the 'Stans' (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan)
Wrong.
Ultra-high-net-worths tend to book trips on a whim, sometimes hours ahead of when they want to set off, depending on what side of the bed they got out of that morning.
However, perhaps the rest of us are onto something. According to new research by Original Travel and Paul Dolan, professor of Behavioural Science at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and one of the world’s leading experts on wellbeing, science supports their long-held concept that simply looking forward to a holiday can be a significant contributor to wellbeing.
The best time to book for maximum emotional benefits? Roughly four months before.
The study conducted demonstrates that people who have a holiday planned report higher levels of happiness than those who do not. 'The happiness hit of a holiday is not just from the time spent away, but also comes from looking forward to going away,' says Paul. 'These anticipatory benefits require a degree of psychological proximity, so that the trip feels near enough to savour.'
To fend off the eager beavers who book a hotel room a year or more in advance, you will need to build a relationship with the hoteliers you like (the ones par excellence, such as Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, offer repeat guests booking priority) or travel with a trusted tour operator who will do the schmoozing for you.
This feature originally appeared in the May 13, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.