The science behind why booking a holiday is good for your health

A few years ago, I found myself in a meeting with a private-jet company days before the Monaco Grand Prix. ‘You must be operating at capacity,’ I said. ‘In fact, I bet you’re already taking bookings for next year.’

The Country Life team's dream September travel destinations Giles Kime, Executive & Interiors Editor A family holiday in Spetses, Greece, because it's car free Amie Elizabeth White, Acting Luxury Editor Live la dolce vita in the Tuscan countryside Bella Fulford, Acting Editorial Assistant Explore Ibiza — specifically the north of the island Rosie Paterson, Digital Content Director & Travel Editor Go surfing in Indonesia Flo Allen, Social Media Editor The Body Holiday, St Lucia — a healthy and happy iteration of a fly and flop holiday Emma Earnshaw, Art Editor Paxos, Greece Carla Passino, Art & Antiques Editor Listen to live music in Seville, Spain Kate Green, Deputy Editor Hike on the Isle of Mull, Scotland Lucy Ford, Picture Editor Traverse Switzerland by train Julie Harding, News & Property Editor Walk the circumference of Sark, Channel Islands Toby Keel, Digital Director Follow in the footsteps of 'Race Across the World' contestants in the 'Stans' (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan)

Wrong.

Ultra-high-net-worths tend to book trips on a whim, sometimes hours ahead of when they want to set off, depending on what side of the bed they got out of that morning.

However, perhaps the rest of us are onto something. According to new research by Original Travel and Paul Dolan, professor of Behavioural Science at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and one of the world’s leading experts on wellbeing, science supports their long-held concept that simply looking forward to a holiday can be a significant contributor to wellbeing.

The best time to book for maximum emotional benefits? Roughly four months before.

The study conducted demonstrates that people who have a holiday planned report higher levels of happiness than those who do not. 'The happiness hit of a holiday is not just from the time spent away, but also comes from looking forward to going away,' says Paul. 'These anticipatory benefits require a degree of psychological proximity, so that the trip feels near enough to savour.'

To fend off the eager beavers who book a hotel room a year or more in advance, you will need to build a relationship with the hoteliers you like (the ones par excellence, such as Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, offer repeat guests booking priority) or travel with a trusted tour operator who will do the schmoozing for you.

This feature originally appeared in the May 13, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe