Next year, Country Life magazine will celebrate its 125th year. To mark the occasion, we are teaming up with Forestry England and wealth-management firm Charles Stanley to plant as many trees as possible.

The Country Life Forest is already under way with funding from Charles Stanley — enough to plant the first 1,000 saplings — but we’d also like your help. For every £5 pledged, we are able to plant yet another tree and help support the planet’s delicate ecosystem.

The official launch comes on May 19, when we’ll be bringing you more information about the Country Life Forest and Trees For Tomorrow, including location, the trees we’ll be planting and much more.

You can make your own contribution at the Trees For Tomorrow page at Donate.