This summer, fifteen photographs taken of the Princess in 1997 will go on display at Althorp.

This summer, the iconic images of the late Diana, Princess of Wales taken by applauded fashion and portrait photographer Mario Testino, will go on display at Althorp – the family home of the Spencers since 1508, and the final resting place of the princess.

Testino’s photographs were initially taken for Vanity Fair in 1997 and were to be the last official portraits taken of the Princess before her death.

Twenty years later, these images will be on display in their entirety in the exhibition rooms located within Althorp’s glorious, Grade I-listed stables. Visitors will be able to browse the exhibition alongside a reminder of Diana’s legacy and charitable works.

“I have always felt that Mario Testino captured the essence of Diana, quite brilliantly. These wonderful images made a huge impact on me when I saw them first, and revisiting them now, twenty years later, seems a fitting tribute to my beautiful, fabulous, sister,” said Earl Spencer.

Previously shown at Kensington Palace in 2005, the original photographs now form part of the permanent exhibition at MATE – Museo Mario Testino – in Lima, Peru where a room is dedicated to a selection of images from the collection. The exhibition at Althorp this year will be the first time in twelve years that the entire collection will be on display.

“It’s a real privilege to have been given the opportunity to photograph someone like Princess Diana, and to have the images become symbolic of her kindness and beauty,” said Mario Testino.

“I’m very happy to see them at Earl Spencer’s home, which brings her back to her family estate.”

The exhibition opens on May 1, 2017 and runs until October 8, 2017 during House Opening days. Entrance to this ‘Diana, Princess of Wales’ exhibition will be included in the regular Althorp admission ticket. For details of House Opening dates, and admission prices, please see spencerofalthorp.com