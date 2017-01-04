Let’s hear it for the boys: 10 of the best male frontispieces

It's not just girls in pearls that grace our frontispiece - let's hear it for the boys.

The “girls in pearls” page has become as synonymous with Country Life as the aspirational property advertisements that run before it. For over a century, the frontispiece has launched the editorial section of the magazine.

However, a little known fact about Country Life is that the first Frontispiece actually featured a man – the Earl of Suffolk and Berkshire – and over the years, there have been a number of men who have given the blushing debutantes a run for their money.

Below, we list some of our favourite male frontispieces:

1. Sir Winston Churchill

The former prime minister appeared posthumously, four days after his death on January 24, 1965.

2. HRH The Duke of Cambridge

In 2000, we marked Prince William’s 18th birthday with a black and white shot of him at Eton College.

3. HRH Prince Henry of Wales

Following in his brother’s footsteps, we also marked Prince Harry’s 18th birthday in 2002 with this brooding shot of him in rugby kit.

4. Mr Christopher Lloyd

One of Country Life’s best loved gardening columnists appeared in 1991, marking his 70th birthday.

5. HRH Prince Andrew

Embraced his inner Top Gun for his 21st birthday frontispiece in 1981.

6. Mr Paul Cole

In 1993, the British racehorse trainer posed alongside Generous, winner of the 1991 Derby, Irish Derby and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes.

7. Lord Burghley

Showing off his athleticism, the then Lord Burghley appeared in 1931, flying over the hurdles at Stamford Bridge.

8. Neville Chamberlain

In 1937, the then Prime Minister demonstrated his off-duty look with a shot of him on holiday.

9. Mr Caspar West

The current manager of Beaufort Polo Club celebrated his 18th birthday with this horsey frontispiece in 1993.

10. HRH The Prince of Wales

Pictured at Highgrove, Prince Charles appeared as the frontispiece following his 50th birthday on November 14, 1998.

…and one more for luck (although this one has four legs, rather than two)

11. Bahram

In 1935, the great stallion and unbeaten Derby winner, Bahram (bred and owned by H.H. The Aga Khan) graced the page in all his glory.



Read more features from Country Life