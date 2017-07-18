Marie Guerlain to share wisdom on food, nutrition and beautiful cookware

Join Country Life for lunch with nutrition expert and cookware designer Marie Guerlain at Christopher Peacock’s London showroom.

On Thursday, September 21, Marie Guerlain will host a lunch for Country Life readers at which she will discuss her approach to healthy cooking as well as her highly distinctive Ondine cookware brand that’s been five years in the making.

The setting for the event will be one of Chelsea Harbour’s most inspirational showrooms, displaying Christopher Peacock’s inspiring kitchens, bathrooms, dressing rooms and home offices.

The event will offer the perfect place to relax during a busy day at Focus 2017, one of the highlights of the interior design calendar.

After a glass of Champagne, there will be a Q&A session with Country Life’s Interiors Editor Giles Kime, followed by a two-course lunch, prepared by talented chefs, during which there will be a talk on kitchen design by Christopher Peacock.

The details

When: 12.30pm–2.30pm, Thursday, September 21

Where: Christopher Peacock, 113, Design Centre East, Chelsea Harbour Design Centre, London SW10

Tickets: £25 each, available via www.eventbrite.co.uk or by calling 020–7100 4423.

About Focus 2017

This inspiring event runs from September 17 to 22 and offers a unique opportunity to explore new collections from more than 600 of the world’s most creative furniture, fabric, lighting and accessories brands.

In addition, there will be a programme of more than 100 events, as well as panel discussions featuring a wide range of design luminaries, who will share their knowledge and offer the inside track on key issues in the design world.

For more information, visit www.dcch.co.uk