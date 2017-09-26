Recipe: How to make blackberry, gorgonzola and walnut pizza

Just from the sound of it, you know this is one of those odd combinations which will work.

This recipe makes wonderful use of blackberries, one of our favourite seasonal British ingredients.

It does require a little forethought, however: the dough is based on ‘biga’, a type of Italian dough, which is made in two stages, the first of which involves leaving it overnight.

Don’t let that put you off, however: you can make the dough in big batches and freeze it for use at a later date. And once you’ve got your dough, the whole thing can be put together in less than 15 minutes – that’s according to food writer Rosie Birkett, who put the recipe together for Driscoll’s blackberries.

Ingredients (serves 2-4)

For the Biga

75g spelt flour

75g plain white flour

1/2 tsp fast action yeast

1/2 tsp sugar

For the final dough

150g spelt flour

125g wholemeal flour

1 tsp fast action yeast

2 tbsp olive oil

For the topping

50g blackberries

1 garlic clove, crushed

75g crème fraiche

50g soft gorgonzola, plus extra for crumbling over

1/2 red onion, sliced

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

a handful of walnuts

100g kale or chicory – I like to use the frilly green and purple, stems removed

2 sprigs of thyme, leaves picked

Method