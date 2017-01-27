10 gardening Instagram accounts to delight and inspire you Agnes Stamp January 27, 2017 0shares 0shares Pretty gardening accounts that will inspire green fingers everywhere. Chelsea Physic Garden / @chelsea_physic_garden What a beautiful day @chelsea_physic_garden. Even in our highly cultivated 4 acres you can still find some wilder spots like this path down to the compost heaps. The dark tree on the right is one of our giant shrubs, Cotoneaster lacteus and further along the beautiful weeping beech, Fagus sylvatica 'Pendula'. #chelseaphysicgarden #botanicalgarden #london #tree #winter A photo posted by Chelsea Physic Garden (@chelsea_physic_garden) on Jan 17, 2017 at 1:24pm PST The Royal Horticultural Society / @the_rhs The Dry Garden in winter at RHS Garden Hyde Hall. #winter #garden A photo posted by @the_rhs on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:04am PST Clive Nichols / @clivenichols Springtime at the old vicarage Norfolk #gardens #flowers #spring A photo posted by @clivenichols on Apr 18, 2016 at 7:06am PDT Alexander Hoyle / @kewplantsman Mr Peacock strutting his stuff. #kewgardens #palmhouse #architecture #sunset #winterlight #garden #gardensofinstagram #peacock #pond #bird #mrpeacock #struttinghisstuff #greenhouse #glasshouse #wildlifephotography #botanicgarden #plants #botanicalgardens #royalbotanicgardens #kew #richmond #london #kewplantsman A photo posted by Alexander Hoyle (@kewplantsman) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:29am PST The Chelsea Gardener / @thechelseagardener #chelseagardener #gardening #chelsea #gardening #thechelseagardener A photo posted by The Chelsea Gardener (@thechelseagardener) on Jan 18, 2017 at 3:59am PST Kate Weatherill / @kateweatherill Last of the Hydrangeas holding on to the last of 2016 #flowers #hydrangea #garden #insta #photooftheday #mycrocus #instabloom #mygarden #instagarden #winter #instagardenlovers A photo posted by Kat Weatherill (@katweatherill) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:13pm PST Gardening Forever / @gardeningforever Cute ❤🌸 A photo posted by Gardening Forever (@gardeningforever) on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:09am PST Debby Tenquist / @debbytenquist FENNEL & FOXGLOVES, Temple Guiting, design by the inimitable @jinny.blom. I love to include herbs and vegetables in a planting scheme, after all they are called herbaceous borders for a good reason! The feathery leaves of fennel tinged with bronze add height and texture and marry beautifully with the tall elegant beauty of foxgloves. Repost from @alemadoo who are hosting a talk by @jinny.blom on the 8th February A photo posted by Debby: Botanica Trading (@debbytenquist) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:00am PST Rupert Muldoon / @rupert_muldoon My green green garden. Love it when there are no flowers and you just see there fresh shapes of the leaves and buds. #trafalgarpark #pottedandplanted A photo posted by Rupert Muldoon (@rupert_muldoon) on May 16, 2016 at 8:36am PDT Country Life / @countrylifemagazine South Wood Farm, Devon: Soft, rich colours and controlled abundance in the front courtyard from foxgloves, lupins, artemisia and roses. 📸 by Val Corbett . . . #SouthWoodFarm #Cotleigh #Devon #englishgarden #roses #foxgloves #lupins #artemisia #atmospheric #gardens #gardening #beauty #nature #mothernature #pretty #gorgeousgardens #beautiful #gardenphotography #natureaddict #natureelite #bestnatureshot #nature_seekers #instanature #insanaturelover #beautifulbritain A photo posted by Country Life magazine (@countrylifemagazine) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:47pm PST