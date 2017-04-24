Beautiful bedding ideas for a luxurious night’s sleep

The simplest way to infuse colour, pattern and texture into your bedroom.

On the right lines

Panama-stripe duvet cover, from £119 for a single size, in 100% cotton

Lexington (0046 8 54 55 58 60; www.lexingtoncompany.com)

Whiter than white

Snowflake double duvet cover, £342, and Waves king-size flat sheet, £101, both embroidered on 300-

thread-count Egyptian sateen cotton

Peter Reed (01282 616069; www.peterreed.com)

Horticultural heaven

Botanist double duvet cover, £120, and Oxford pillowcase pair, £40, in 100% cotton

Christy (0845 758 5252; www.christy.co.uk)

The lure of linen

Lazy Linen double bundle, including two pillowcases, duvet cover and fitted sheet, all in Belgian linen, £245

Loaf (0845 468 0697; www.loaf.com)

Luxury linen

The new, relocated Monogrammed Linen Shop at 158, Walton Street, London SW3, is also the flagship store for luxury French bed-linen brand Yves Delorme. Expect two floors of luxury bedding, including Roma, shown here, from £325 for a double duvet cover made from 500-thread-count cotton percale

Yves Delorme (0808 234 4609; uk.yvesdelorme.com)

True blue

Astor Denim double-duvet cover, £120, and pillowcases, from £25 each, in 400-thread-count cotton with embroidered detail in denim-blue tones

Designers Guild (020–7351 5775; www.designersguild.com)