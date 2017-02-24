London Design Week at Chelsea Harbour will host a panel discussion chaired by Country Life's Giles Kime and featuring three leading designers.

Join Country Life at Design Centre in London’s Chelsea Harbour on Sunday March 12 for an inspirational ‘Conversations in Design’ session, in which leading figures in the interiors world will discuss what they’ve learned from their aesthetic heroes.

Everyone seeks inspiration from iconic figures, both past and present — sometimes for creative guidance, sometimes for the way they run their businesses or build their careers.

In an hour-long panel discussion hosted by Country Life’s Interiors Editor Giles Kime, Henriette von Stockhausen, Bunny Turner and Stephen Lewis will discuss how a wide range of influential figures have determined their approach, from David Hicks and Robert Kime to George Oakes and Jean Muir.

The event takes place on the first day of London Design Week 2017, at which 120 leading names in fabric, wallpapers, furniture, lighting and accessories, including Colefax and Fowler, G. P. & J. Baker, Designers Guild and Osborne & Little, will unveil their new collections.

WHEN: Sunday March 12 at 3pm

WHERE: Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, London SW10 0XE

TICKETS: £7.50 in advance, £10 on the door – though advance booking is recommended as space is limited.

Book via the website at www.dcch.co.uk, using promo code ‘Life’

Book via phone on 020 7225 9166, quoting ‘Life’

Book via email to tickets@dcch.co.uk, quoting ‘Life’

London Design Week 2017: March 12 to 17 at Chelsea Harbour

With 120 exhibitors and more than 100 events, London Design Week 2017 is the place to discover the best in design, offering a unique opportunity to see pioneering experts, methods, makers and materials, attend workshops and gain rare insights from the ‘Conversations in Design’ sessions. There are bespoke installations alongside experimental pop-ups and dining experiences.