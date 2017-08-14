Seven stunning pieces of jewellery that will delight horse lovers

Lucy Pearson of Horse & Hound picks out equestrian jewellery that could be perfect for the horse-lover in your life.

1. Pégase Diamond ring



This ring is made with pavé diamonds and two cabochon sapphires set in white gold, expertly crafted into the shape of Pegasus, the mythical winged horse. The ring wraps around the finger with the white gold mane falling around it.

RRP: £31,200

Visit: uk.boucheron.com

2. Roberto Coin Flexible Horse cuff bracelet



This 18 caret rose gold flexible cuff bracelet features a stunning horse head, sculpted with an enamel finish, and adorned with diamond accents in white gold — with a price tag to match.

RRP: £20,776

Visit: londonjewelers.com

3. Tiffany Horseshoe pendant



This pendant includes 18 brilliant diamonds set in platinum and hangs on a 16” chain. The total caret weight indicates that if all the diamonds where one big diamond, it would be about 3.8mm in diameter and of a very high quality. Wow.

RRP: £2,250

Visit: tiffany.co.uk

4. Galop Hermès bracelet



This bracelet is made with 18 carat rose gold, set with a dreamy diamond and fits a wrist size of 14.5-15 cm.

RRP: £4,010

Visit: uk.hermes.com

5. David Webb Zebra bracelet



This amazing piece of art is made with cabochon rubies, brilliant-cut diamonds, black and white enamel, 18 carat gold and platinum. A stunning piece that will wow any room you enter.

RRP: £53,494

Visit: davidwebb.com

6. Gucci White gold horsebit ring



Another 18 carat white gold piece, but this time from Gucci. Made in Italy, this horsebit ring contains hand-set diamonds, totaling 0.45 carat. All Gucci gold, platinum and diamonds are certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council whose mission is to promote responsible, ethical, social and environmental practices that guarantee human rights throughout the gold and diamond supply chain, from mines to retail.

RRP: £ 3,230

Visit: gucci.com

7. Cartier Juste un Clou White gold and diamonds earrings

image: https://keyassets.timeincuk.net/inspirewp/live/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2017/08/Juste-un-Clou-White-gold-.png



Juste un Clou translates as “only a nail” — and we think these earrings could possibly be interpreted as farrier nails (just don’t look too close) for the equestrian enthusiast. They are made with 18 carat white gold, set with 176 brilliant-cut diamonds totalling 1.26 carats.

RRP: £20,700

Visit: cartier.co.uk