Valentine’s gift ideas for the luxury lover

Gorgeous gifts for gorgeous people.
Looking for inspiration for a Valentine’s gift? Country Life’s Luxury Editor Hetty Chidwick has picked out some beautiful objects for the object of your affections.
Leather Grosvenor blotter, £495
Black desk blotter made from calf leather, featuring top pocket with opening to hold papers.
Smythson (0808 164 1801; www.smythson.com)
Pen stand with pens and box, £1,155
Very special indeed, as always from this beautiful Bruton St shop.
William & Son (020–7493 8385; www.williamandson.com)
Gummy bear cufflinks in gold, £260
Fine jewellery inspired by perishable penny sweets – also available in silver at £250.
Tessa Packard (www.tessapackard.com)
Ink bottle, £13
For those times, and those pens, for which a bottle of Quink won’t hit the spot.
Montblanc (020–7629 5884; www.montblanc.com)
Gold heart box of sea-salt caramel truffles, £19.50
Made with 60% cocoa, these were a favourite of none other than Roald Dahl.
Prestat (www.prestat.co.uk; 020–8961 8555)
Beneath the Rose necklace with white sapphires and diamonds, £50,120
A truly exquisite piece for the truly exquisite woman in your life.
William & Son (020–7493 8385; www.williamandson.com)
Small cards
Hand-engraved with anything from peacocks to rocking horses.
Armorial (020–7409 1325; www.armorial.fr/en)
Shirt, just seen, £240
Soft and beautifully cut from Irish linen.
Emma Willis (020–7930 9980; www.emmawillis.com)
Slim D’Hermès watch with blue dial, £4,750
A timeless timepiece, 9mm thin and with that distinctive Hermès elegance.
Hermès (020–7499 8856; www.hermes.com)
Spectre James Bond fountain pen, £1,000
The Parisian company’s pen celebrating Britain’s most famous fictional spy.
S. T. Dupont at William & Son (020–7493 8385; www.williamandson.com)
Letter-writing paper, £16 for 50 sheets
Watermarked and with a distinctive weave.
Smythson (0808 164 1801; www.smythson.com)
Earrings with rubies and diamonds, £25,200
18ct white gold ruby and diamond earrings with pear-shaped rubies totalling 10.15cts.
William & Son (020–7493 8385; www.williamandson.com)
Meisterstück solitaire blue hour LeGrand fountain pen, £1,095
Made in Germany using century-old techniques.
Montblanc (020–7629 5884; www.montblanc.com)