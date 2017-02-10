Valentine’s gift ideas for the luxury lover

Gorgeous gifts for gorgeous people.

Looking for inspiration for a Valentine’s gift? Country Life’s Luxury Editor Hetty Chidwick has picked out some beautiful objects for the object of your affections.

Leather Grosvenor blotter, £495

Black desk blotter made from calf leather, featuring top pocket with opening to hold papers.

Smythson (0808 164 1801; www.smythson.com)

Pen stand with pens and box, £1,155

Very special indeed, as always from this beautiful Bruton St shop.

William & Son (020–7493 8385; www.williamandson.com)

Gummy bear cufflinks in gold, £260

Fine jewellery inspired by perishable penny sweets – also available in silver at £250.

Tessa Packard (www.tessapackard.com)

Ink bottle, £13

For those times, and those pens, for which a bottle of Quink won’t hit the spot.

Montblanc (020–7629 5884; www.montblanc.com)

Gold heart box of sea-salt caramel truffles, £19.50

Made with 60% cocoa, these were a favourite of none other than Roald Dahl.

Prestat (www.prestat.co.uk; 020–8961 8555)

Beneath the Rose necklace with white sapphires and diamonds, £50,120

A truly exquisite piece for the truly exquisite woman in your life.

William & Son (020–7493 8385; www.williamandson.com)

Small cards



Hand-engraved with anything from peacocks to rocking horses.

Armorial (020–7409 1325; www.armorial.fr/en)

Shirt, just seen, £240



Soft and beautifully cut from Irish linen.

Emma Willis (020–7930 9980; www.emmawillis.com)

Slim D’Hermès watch with blue dial, £4,750

A timeless timepiece, 9mm thin and with that distinctive Hermès elegance.

Hermès (020–7499 8856; www.hermes.com)

Spectre James Bond fountain pen, £1,000

The Parisian company’s pen celebrating Britain’s most famous fictional spy.

S. T. Dupont at William & Son (020–7493 8385; www.williamandson.com)

Letter-writing paper, £16 for 50 sheets

Watermarked and with a distinctive weave.

Smythson (0808 164 1801; www.smythson.com)

Earrings with rubies and diamonds, £25,200

18ct white gold ruby and diamond earrings with pear-shaped rubies totalling 10.15cts.

William & Son (020–7493 8385; www.williamandson.com)

Meisterstück solitaire blue hour LeGrand fountain pen, £1,095

Made in Germany using century-old techniques.

Montblanc (020–7629 5884; www.montblanc.com)