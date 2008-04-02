AONB: environmental importance debated

AONB and their environmental importance will be debated tomorrow at the House of Lords.

Lord Renton of Mount Harry (Conservative), chairman of the South Downs Joint Committee, will open the debate, with other Members taking part including Lord Bragg and Lord Plumb.

Lord Rooker, Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) minister, will speak on behalf of the Government.

The debate can be watched live.

AONB and their enviornmental importance will be debated tomorrow at 11am.

To comment on this article, use the comment box below, or email us at clonews@ipcmedia.com. Read more about the countryside.