Holiday on Lutyens’ Holy Island

St Oswald’s, the cottage designed by Lutyens on Holy Island, off the coast of Northumberland, is now available for holiday lets, through the National Trust.

It was built in about 1912, as part of the portfolio of Lindisfarne Castle, originally owned by COUNTRY LIFE’s first proprietor, Edward Hudson, for whom Lutyens remodelled the Tudor castle perched on a rocky crag into an Edwardian home.

The three-bedroom cottage has unrivalled views and Lutyens features, such as a steep pantiled roof. A week’s rent ranges from £373 to £1,275. Visit www. nationaltrustcottages.co.uk.