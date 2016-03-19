The gateway to the South-West is now a high-tech centre and a green city. Arabella Youens explores.

Local property market update

‘Bristol has been a bit of a well-kept secret for a few years, but now it’s one that’s firmly got out,’ says Richard Brooks, who heads up the Savills office in the city. ‘We’ve got big law firms based here, Lloyds Bank and Hargreaves Landsdown and, after years of inactivity, the city council is now promoting development and new pockets of the city are being elevated.’

Adam Lock of Hamptons International agrees: ‘It still has a spirit of independence, but the new money coming in has definitely smartened it up—The Ivy is due to open its first restaurant outside of London in Clifton.’

Strategically, it’s also extremely well placed, adds Philip Stevenson of Fine & Country. ‘It really is the gateway to the country, with motorway access in all directions and access to Heathrow, Birmingham and our own international airport.’

However, the icing on the cake will be the electrification of the Reading to Cardiff track, which will shave about 20 minutes off the journey to London. ‘Once Crossrail opens in Reading, it will mean you can be in Canary Wharf in less than two hours—and that’s definitely piqued interest in the Bristol city market,’ adds Philip.

Although at least half of the demand for property is driven by Bristolians moving around the city, there is a definite trend for those who were at university in the city and are keen to move back. Other buyers are made up of the ‘London set’, a smattering of expatriates wanting a base back home and also, explains Adam, ‘parents who are fed up of being a taxi service for their children and want to move back into the city’.

** Search properties for sale in Bristol

Best addresses

Like London, Bristol is a collection of villages of which the most popular is Clifton, with its range of independent shops and restaurants and 400 acres of Durdham Downs on the doorstep, and where desirable addresses include College Fields, Canynge Square and Harley Place.

‘It has a fantastic community spirit, is home to the most popular private school in the city, Clifton College, and will always be the jewel in Bristol’s crown,’ says Philip. But it’s not very practical, adds Adam: ‘Parking is awful [ameliorated somewhat by the introduction of residents’ parking zones last year], so some will head to Redland, home to the popular secondary school Redland Green, where a Victorian semi-detached house will cost about £1 million.’

The other area to look out for is the BS9 postcode, which takes in Sneyd Park and Stoke Bishop, where you can find 1930s era houses with large gardens.