Classic Georgian house in Wales near Carmarthen for sale

Upland Mansion is a recently renovated large Georgian property which was originally built onto the front of a Welsh Long House. The property has extremely flexible accommodation and could provide a good family house or a family property with additional holiday lettings.

The entrance hall has high vaulted ceilings and a classic staircase with mahogany banister. The drawing room is to the right of this, from where there is access to the garden room with its large sash windows. The dining room is particularly impressive with its solid wood floors, high ceilings and impressive cornice and marble fireplace with wood-burning stove. The spacious kitchen/breakfast room also leads into the garden room on the ground floor.

Upstairs are four en-suite bedrooms on the first floor and four further bedrooms on the second floor.

The earliest part of the property is the original Welsh Long House which considerably pre-dates the Georgian front and has been converted into two self-contained holiday apartments each with two bedrooms.

Upland Mansion is on the market for £1.4m

To the rear of the property is a Coach House which is an outstanding example of high Georgian architecture and stands in need of repair, and has the potential for providing some very good ancillary accommodation or stabling. Beyond the courtyard is the cottage which is also in need of repair.

Outside to the west of the drive is a paddock of 3.5 acres and aside from the woodland along the drive to the property, there is more in front of the house. So the south is a productive vegetable garden and a lawned area.

Upland Mansion is just five miles from the popular Welsh town of Carmarthen which has very good local amenities and mainline rail services along the West Wales line with connecting services to London Paddington.

There are many good local beaches and the renowned coastline of the Pembrokeshire National Park is just a short drive to the west.

The guide price is £1.4m. For further information please contact Strutt and Parker on 01584 873711 or visit www.struttandparker.co.uk.

