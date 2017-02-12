The Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew has several beautiful buildings on site, but they have never rented them out to a member of the public. Until now.

Considering that it is famed for its gardens, it’s easy to forget that Kew Gardens has all sorts of buildings within the estate. The famous Palm House, Orangery and Pagoda are probably the first which spring to mind, but there are several other plant and ornamental houses also in the grounds.

What is less well known is that there are a number of other, smaller buildings which are suitable for use as private homes – and many of them have lain unused for years.

That is all changing now, however, as Kew has undergone a programme of refurbishing and converting several of these buildings to let them out.

A few have already been rented to Kew staff; but now, for the first time, a house within Kew is publicly available to rent.

The house in question is Lion Gate Lodge, a three-bedroom Victorian building on the Richmond side of the gardens.

‘We have decided to put these properties to residential use in order to generate income to invest in the upkeep of our estate,’ explains Kew’s Jill McLaughlin.

‘We are delighted that the tenants of these properties will be able to enjoy their unique setting and proximity to our beautiful Gardens.’

The property, located on Kew Road, had been disused in recent years and it has now been newly refurbished to offer a high standard of living for prospective tenants.

Brand new interiors have been installed, including a Neptune kitchen, a Villeroy & Boch bathroom, new flooring throughout and Farrow & Ball interior paints have been used.

It also has its own private garden. Even when you’re living in the grounds of one of the world’s greatest gardens, it’s still be nice to have your own outdoor space.

Lion Gate Lodge is available to rent at £4,200 per calendar month, for a minimum tenancy of one year, through Carter Jonas. Contact them on 020 8878 1115 or via www.carterjonas.co.uk.