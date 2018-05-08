‘One of the most beautiful houses in Gloucestershire’ is for sale, the place where Waugh wrote Brideshead Revisited

The house where Evelyn Waugh wrote his nostalgic masterpiece comes to the market.

Georgian, Grade II*-listed Piers Court at Stinchcombe is ‘one of the most beautiful houses in Gloucestershire’ says Rupert Sturgis of selling agents Knight Frank, who quote a guide price of £3 million for this magnificent Cotswold manor.

Certainly its present owners – who bought Piers Court in 2010 – have done much to enhance a house described by Pevsner as ‘dignified and elegant’, which, behind its classical 18th-century façade, caters for both formal entertaining and informal family living. The standard of fixtures and fittings is really something – as this picture of one of the bathrooms demonstrates.

The genial, pleasantly rambling family house has some 8,400sq ft of accommodation, including five reception rooms.

There is also a kitchen/breakfast room with a beautiful beamed ceiling, tiled floor and lovely rustic feel.

Upstairs there are eight bedrooms and six bathrooms – the master bedroom is pictured below – plus extensive attics and a one-bedroom staff wing.

Approached down a long drive lined with high beech hedges, Piers Court nestles in some 23 acres of gardens, parkland and pasture, with distant views over its land to the Welsh Hills and the Forest of Dean. Within the grounds are several outbuildings, including a mews and a Queen Anne coach house.

Used as a safe house for Royalists during the Civil War, it is probably best known as the home of the writer Evelyn Waugh from 1937 to 1956 – apart from during the war years when it was taken over by nuns. It was here, in his beloved library (pictured below), that Waugh penned Brideshead Revisited, Men at Arms and Officers and Gentlemen.

Piers Court is on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £3 million – see more details and pictures.