Blissful European cycling routes to try this summer

Enjoy the great outdoors from the back of bicycle.

Bavaria’s Allgäuer Alps, Germany

Ideal for: remote, off-the-beaten-track adventure.



Enjoy one of Europe’s hidden gems – the spectacular landscape between Germany and Austria – on this Bavaria’s Allgäuer Alps tour. Few cyclists have discovered this unspoilt region, so prepare to fall in love with the scenic Vils Valley biking through traffic-free lanes carved through towering Alpine mountain ranges, whilst exploring the traditional music, food, language, architecture and customs of the region. A highlight of the tour is a stop-off at the Neuschwanstein, the renowned fairytale castle created by ‘Mad’ King Ludwig, before wandering around the ski town of Oberstdorf, with its chic shops, interesting museums and friendly beer gardens.

From £955 per person for a six-night, seven-day break, including return flights, bed and breakfast accommodation, bike and equipment and luggage transfers.

Coastal Cycling in the Algarve, Portugal

Ideal for: year-round cycling in the sunshine.

A sun-soaked cycling adventure that explores this stunning and world-famous region of Portugal, the Coastal Cycling in the Algarve tour links Vila Real de Santo António on the Spanish border with Cabo de São Vicente (Sagres) in the west. The diverse route passes beautiful beaches, charming fishing villages and stunning nature-protected terrain, with overnight accommodation in three and four-star hotels included.

Starting from £1,145 per person, flights and transfers, luggage transportation, bikes and equipment as well as local expert assistance are all included in the price. Tandems and electric bikes are also available on request.

Südtirol, Lake Garda & Valpolicella, Italy

Ideal for: those who want to weave through deep valleys and apple orchards down to the shores of stunning Lake Garda.



The 10-day Südtirol, Lake Garda & Valpolicella route is a real tour-de-force where scenery, culture and food are concerned as it covers two countries, each boasting spectacular lake and mountain views in the Italian Alps. Punctuated by ancient castles, rolling vineyards and quaint villages, the trip allows guests to visit the romantic city of Verona as well as the famous Lake Garda, and sample the finest Italian wines in San Pietro in Carino.

Starting from £1,345 per person (including discount)the tour includes three and four-star hotel accommodation with bed and breakfast catering, flights and transfers, luggage transportation, bikes and equipment, as well as local expert assistance, with tandems and electric bikes available on request.

St. Moritz and Lake Como, Switzerland and Italy

Ideal for: those who want to enjoy epic mountain views without the climb.

When it comes to breath taking mountain views, the St. Moritz and Lake Como route is hard to beat, especially since it includes a leisurely ride on the iconic Bernina Express, which is renowned for its scenic Alpine vistas. The tour takes guests to glamorous St. Moritz with its ancient mineral springs, chic restaurants and shops, as well as the stunning Lake Como, passing through valleys and picturesque villages along the way.

Priced at £1,195 per person (including discount), the holiday includes three and four-star hotel accommodation with bed and breakfast catering, flights and transfers, luggage transportation, bikes and equipment, as well as local expert assistance, with tandems and electric bikes available on request.

For more information, visit www.bspoketours.com or call 020 7471 7750.