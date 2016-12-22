Garden writer and engaging host David Wheeler will be leading a Country Life tour to the gardens of Mallorca in April.

The trip is timed for the lovely moment when the island is sufficiently warmed by balmy Mediterranean sunshine to have stirred many plants into bloom.

Highlights will include a variety of exquisite private gardens and the stylish comfort of two outstanding hotels. As well as Son Muda there will be visits to Heidi Gildemeister’s famed garden of Torre d’Ariant in the dry eastern reaches of the Serra de Tramuntana; Camilla Chandon’s garden, Son Muleta, with its rivers of blue-flowering plants; and author Jeffrey Archer’s strikingly modern garden by the sea.

Accommodation is firstly at the incomparable Belmond La Residencia in Deià (pictured above), in the heart of the Tramuntana mountains, followed by the rustic charm of Hotel Son Julia, a country house with Arabic-inspired gardens of shady walks and fountains.

Dates: April 23 to 28, 2017. Price per person: £3,850. Single supplement: £490. The price includes accommodation, all visits and transportation on the island, all evening meals with local wines plus five lunches and return flights from London Heathrow.

For more information and to book, contact Boxwood Tours: 01341 241717. Email: mail@boxwoodtours.co.uk; www.boxwoodtours.co.uk