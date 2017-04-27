Country Life Top 10: heavenly honeymoon destinations

We select the most romantic getaways around the world.

A glowing oasis in the spectacular foothills of the Atlas Mountains. Newlyweds at Richard Branson’s Moroccan home should spend a night or two in one of the hotel’s luxury Berber tents, which come complete with a private plunge pool.

Situated in the far-flung Andaman Islands, one of the world’s last untouched strips of paradise, Jalakara is a true hidden gem. Guests are encouraged to ditch their phones and make the most of the pared-back, tropical-style villas framed by jungle and activities that include stargazing and sunset cruises.

Dripping in dolce vita style and with a glamorous guest list, Il Pellicano offers understated accommodation and panoramic views over the Tuscan archipelago. Scott Dunn (020–8682 5400; www.scottdunn.com) offers four nights at the hotel as part of its 10-night Italian honeymoon itinerary (including a stay at Country Life favourite J. K. Place, Florence).

Proof that long haul isn’t always best, La Bastide has just reopened following a series of renovations. Overlooking the Parc Naturel Régional du Lubéron and mountains, the hotel’s rooms give a nod to French Rococo style and the service is unparalleled.

The Amanoi could easily be held responsible for Vietnam’s resurgence in popularity. Accommodation is intentionally discreet—think curving roofs, in keeping with Vietnamese architecture, disappearing into the treetops—and the lotus-covered lakeside spa employs traditional ingredients such as rice and coffee.

Just eight luxury tents overlooking the Olare Orok stream and Acacia Valley make up this intimate bush camp. The style is unobtrusive—dramatic, wide landscapes and abundant wildlife dominate here. The Ultimate Travel Company (020–7386 4646; www.theultimatetravelcompany.co.uk) provides tailor-made classic Kenya bush and beach honeymoons with additional stops at the iconic Lewa Wilderness and Manda Bay.

Little Dix Bay’s much-anticipated reopening is set for December 2017. The sense of seclusion and lauded service will remain, with greater focus on sustainability and redesigned accommodation and restaurants.

A sophisticated refuge from New York’s relentless energy. Stay in one of the Deluxe Tower Rooms—all individually decorated by renowned designer Alexandra Champalimaud—and enjoy uninterrupted views of the Manhattan skyline.

Ponta dos Ganchos’s 25 charming bungalows perched on a privately owned peninsula are only open to adults and, although its eco credentials are played down, the use of Amazonian wood is inescapable. Ask the concierge to arrange a visit to one of the nearby fishing villages or oyster farms. The Ultimate Travel Company can tie in a stay with a thrill-seeking ride over the Iguazo Falls.

Part of a 1,360-acre sporting estate in north-west Argentina, Grace Cafayate specialises in vineyard tours and equestrian activities and is ideal for couples who are not content to simply laze by the pool. Tie in a visit to the Ruins of Quilmes, the remains of the country’s largest pre-Columbian settlement, and a full-day trek to visit the natural pools of no less than 15 waterfalls.