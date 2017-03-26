Great escape: Jumby Bay, Antigua

A private island paradise only accessible by boat.

Here is a place in which worries should be left at the airport as you slide into a cool, chauffeur-driven car and onto the private ferry that will deliver you to the 300-acre private island Jumby Bay, part of the Rosewood Group. Perfect for families and honeymoon couples alike, there is enough space to escape, but not enough to get lost.

There are no cars—just golf buggies and bikes—so the hustle and bustle of the Antiguan mainland is forgotten, but the vibrancy of island life can be felt in the joyful staff, the juiciest fish tacos and the sound of a steel band in the air.

The hotel comprises 40 rooms and suites and there are also private residences available to rent— or sometimes even to buy, should the rum be strong enough. Stay in a beachfront suite, where you’ll find a rustic, rolltop bathtub and shower outside, a vast bed and an impressively stocked mini bar. The best news is that it’s all inclusive, from the excellent childcare to the watersports. Why not learn to wake surf—it’s not as hard as it looks— or try out one of the sailing boats? The instructors will show you the ropes with true Caribbean charm.

We're closing out the weekend with a relaxing beachside swing #JumbyBay #JumbyMoments 📷: @cocorohrrr A post shared by Jumby Bay, A Rosewood Resort (@jumbybayresort) on Mar 19, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

The estate House bar and restaurant, once the centrepiece of the island’s sugar plantation, has been newly refurbished in a Colonial style, including private dining rooms with trompe-l’oeil frescos. Here you will find smart dining without stuffiness—be sure to try a killer cocktail from the imaginative menu.

DON’T MISS

It's the little touches @jumbybayresort like the beautifully monogrammed pillow cases left out for us to find after dinner…This is up there with the finest places to stay in The Caribbean #luxurytravel #rosewoodresort #antigua A post shared by @countrylifeluxury on Jan 5, 2017 at 5:54am PST

The different turndown treats each evening—monogrammed pillowcases are just one of the touches that make Rosewood Resorts truly bespoke

Lobster wraps from the beach shack, washed down with an iced lime daiquiri

Cycling round the resort— each guest gets their own bike

The Fusion massage—choose the bamboo or hot stones

A sunset cruise around the island

All-inclusive room rate starts from about $1,150 (£930) per night (www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/jumby-bay-antigua)