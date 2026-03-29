Breamore House: The Tudor masterpiece with a past tainted by tragedy

As the River Avon flows south from Salisbury, it passes a number of historic houses in parkland settings: Longford Castle, Trafalgar House, Hale Park and then Breamore (pronounced ‘Bremmer’). Breamore was important enough in the Anglo-Saxon period to be the site of an unusually large church and during the Middle Ages was owned by a series of great landowners who lived elsewhere. Following the Norman Conquest, it belonged to Baldwin de Redvers, Earl of Devon, who founded a priory of Augustinian canons by the Avon.

Thereafter, the manor belonged to the Courtenay Earls of Devon, until Henry Courtenay, Marquess of Exeter, fell victim to Henry VIII’s suspicious mind and was executed in 1538. The estate was held in succession by Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr, then the latter’s second husband Thomas Seymour, until he, too, was executed. In 1579, Elizabeth I gave it to Sir Christopher Hatton and, in 1580, he sold it to Sir William Dodington, the builder of the present house.