Castle Howard was devastated by fire. Against all the odds, its decades-long restoration has made it even greater today than it once was

In the early hours of the morning on Saturday, November 9, 1940, a fire took hold in the south-east wing of Castle Howard. According to the report published in the Yorkshire Post two days later, it began in an electric heating cupboard and was spotted as a glow in the sky at 5.30am by a boy working on a nearby dairy farm. This great house was then occupied by more than 100 girls from Queen Margaret’s School, Scarborough, which had been evacuated a few months earlier. Acting with ‘exemplary coolness’, the pupils were led to safety and the staff attempted to fight the flames with stirrup pumps before the arrival of the Norton and Malton fire brigade.

Christian Howard, the 24-year-old granddaughter of the 9th Earl of Carlisle, and her brother, Christopher, on leave from the RAF, were nearby on the estate and helped direct the firefighting.

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Despite their efforts, the Post reported, the blaze was fanned by the wind and ‘very quickly, the centre of the building resembled a roaring furnace with the flames being drawn up to the dome… Molten lead cascaded from the roof into the centre hall, and then the dome crashed to the ground, leaving the interior an inferno of blazing timber and shattered stonework. The roof covering the large dining-room and the six state rooms, which have been used as classrooms, fell in’.

At the time of the fire, some parts of the art collection in the house had been moved into storage and remained safe. The Long Gallery and chapel in the west wing with their contents also largely escaped the blaze. With the help of many willing hands, however, including those of the sixth-form girls from the school, yet more was rescued from destruction. Even so, much was consumed by the flames and after eight hours, the heart of this great building — the first architectural commission of Sir John Vanbrugh in 1699 for Charles Howard, 3rd Earl of Carlisle, and one of the acknowledged masterpieces of the English Baroque — was left devastated.

Fig 2: The head of the Grand Staircase. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

The fact that, despite this calamity, the 21st-century visitor can enjoy Castle Howard today is in large part a testimony to the determination of George Howard, a sibling of the fire-fighting Christian and Christopher. He unexpectedly inherited the house following the death of his elder brother in action during the war and was determined that it should be restored. With his wife, Lady Cecilia, he first opened the building to the public in 1952. It was their heroic achievement to restore several interiors and reinstate the central dome (Fig 1), an operation undertaken in 1960–61 with reference to Country Life photographs.

In the years following, there was steady progress to the repair of the fire-damaged building. The filming of Granada Television’s celebrated 1981 adaptation of Brideshead Revisited made possible the restoration of the Garden Hall by architect Julian Bicknell and artist Felix Kelly. Bicknell also created the New Library soon afterwards. The central block of the house was re-roofed in 1994–95 and, a few years later, two first-floor bedrooms were restored within it (Fig 9). Meanwhile, other significant decorative changes took place, including the rehanging of the Reynolds Room with turquoise damask in 2002.

Fig 3: The new display of plaster casts of antique sculpture introduces the visitor to the theme of the Grand Tour. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life / Future)

George’s son, Nicholas, and his wife, Victoria, assumed responsibility for Castle Howard in 2015 and set in train further important changes. These have combined practical programmes of re-roofing, stonework repair, the painting of window frames and rewiring, with ambitious plans to renew several interiors and re-present the rich collections of the house, including its pictures. The different