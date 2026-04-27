The 17th century Devon home that inspired a smoking ban and lives on only inside the Country Life Archive

Once upon a time, no one batted an eyelid at smoking in public places — including inside listed buildings. Melanie Bryan investigates why that began to change in the 1960s.

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Dunsland House
The south facade of Dunsford House.
(Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

In the late 1960s, smoking in public spaces was de rigueur, so it would have come as a surprise to many to read a November 1969 newspaper article about a proposed and experimental smoking ban at a National Trust property called Sudbury Hall, in Derbyshire.

The reason behind the ban was the installation and trial of new, super-sensitive smoke detectors. If only a few visitors lit up beneath the high-tech devices, the local fire brigade would be immediately alerted and dispatched.

Dunsland House

One of Sunsland's Jacobean plasterwork ceilings.

(Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

Devon’s Dunsland House was the catalyst for this dramatic turn of events. Situated 15 miles north-west of Okehampton, Dunsland was a rare example of an extended and improved provincial property —