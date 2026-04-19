Ampleforth Abbey: How an iconic architect somehow blended Gothic Revival, Arts-and-Crafts and Modernism with clarity, simplicity and spatial coherence

On the morning of Wednesday, September 15, 1926, the new choir of Ampleforth Abbey was consecrated. The ceremony lasted upwards of 4½ hours and, after it was completed, there was a luncheon with speeches to match. Among those who rose to speak was the architect of the building, the recently knighted Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, famous today for such creations as the red telephone box, Battersea Power Station and the restored House of Commons. The Abbey would continue to concern him for the remainder of his life and was only finally completed in 1961, the year after he died. Remote and beautifully set, it remains one of his least familiar creations.

The community of St Laurence at Ampleforth claims descent from Westminster Abbey through the last living survivor from that great medieval foundation, Fr Sigebert Buckley. On November 21, 1607, he formally joined with two English monks to perpetuate the English Benedictine congregation. The day was symbolic, the anniversary of Mary I’s brief restoration of Westminster Abbey in 1556. This embryonic community of three grew and went on to establish several houses in exile. One of these was at Lamspringe, near Hildesheim, Germany, where a school was established. Another was at Dieulouard, in northern France, which supplied priests to the English mission in northern England.