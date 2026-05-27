'It's rather like a foghorn reverberating through the halls and corridors': The young custodians of a castle used to shelter Jacobite rebels and its wonderful Victorian organ

Cosmo and Bronya Linzee Gordon sit at a rare surviving example of a house organ that occupies the first-floor landing of Cluny Castle.

Its ranks of brilliantly painted pipes were decorated by the Scottish artist and designer Daniel Cottier. The fine bench is contemporary with the organ and a small plaque above the console is inscribed with the name of the maker, Forster and Andrews of Hull, East Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Callum McGregor for Country Life)

This leading company, which operated from 1843 until 1956, made instruments as far afield as Australia and South America and, in 1911, built the 6,000-pipe Hull City Hall organ.

Latest Videos From

The Cluny instrument was installed in 1873 as part of the wholesale remodelling of the interiors by John Gordon and his second wife, Emily Eliza Steele, née Pringle.

In 1858, Gordon had inherited a vast fortune from his father, also John, who had remodelled the castle on an extravagant scale from 1824.

Cluny Castle is Category A listed building and its grounds are included on the Inventory of Gardens and Designed Landscapes in Scotland. (Image credit: Callum McGregor for Country Life)

Cosmo comments: ‘Dating from a time when organs were still far from universal in Scottish Presbyterian worship, it is a wonderful and rather unexpected piece of Victorian craftsmanship and imagination, and remains largely intact and playable. The pedal bass also has the added domestic distinction of being quite capable of waking the entire household, sounding rather like a foghorn reverberating through the halls and corridors.’

Visit the Cluny Castle website for more information.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This feature originally appeared in the May 20, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.