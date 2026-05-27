'It's rather like a foghorn reverberating through the halls and corridors': The young custodians of a castle used to shelter Jacobite rebels and its wonderful Victorian organ

In our latest Country-House Treasures instalment, John Goodall meets the young custodians of Cluny Castle and its loud Victorian organ.

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Cluny Castle organ
Cosmo Linzee Gordon took over running the house and estate in his early 20s. He married Bronya in 2019.
(Image credit: Callum McGregor for Country Life)

Cosmo and Bronya Linzee Gordon sit at a rare surviving example of a house organ that occupies the first-floor landing of Cluny Castle.

Its ranks of brilliantly painted pipes were decorated by the Scottish artist and designer Daniel Cottier. The fine bench is contemporary with the organ and a small plaque above the console is inscribed with the name of the maker, Forster and Andrews of Hull, East Yorkshire.

Cluny Castle organ

(Image credit: Callum McGregor for Country Life)

This leading company, which operated from 1843 until 1956, made instruments as far afield as Australia and South America and, in 1911, built the 6,000-pipe Hull City Hall organ.

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The Cluny instrument was installed in 1873 as part of the wholesale remodelling of the interiors by John Gordon and his second wife, Emily Eliza Steele, née Pringle.

In 1858, Gordon had inherited a vast fortune from his father, also John, who had remodelled the castle on an extravagant scale from 1824.

Cluny Castle organ

Cluny Castle is Category A listed building and its grounds are included on the Inventory of Gardens and Designed Landscapes in Scotland.

(Image credit: Callum McGregor for Country Life)

Cosmo comments: ‘Dating from a time when organs were still far from universal in Scottish Presbyterian worship, it is a wonderful and rather unexpected piece of Victorian craftsmanship and imagination, and remains largely intact and playable. The pedal bass also has the added domestic distinction of being quite capable of waking the entire household, sounding rather like a foghorn reverberating through the halls and corridors.’

Visit the Cluny Castle website for more information.

This feature originally appeared in the May 20, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

John Goodall
John Goodall
Architectural Editor

John spent his childhood in Kenya, Germany, India and Yorkshire before joining Country Life in 2007, via the University of Durham. Known for his irrepressible love of castles and the Frozen soundtrack, and a laugh that lights up the lives of those around him, John also moonlights as a walking encyclopedia and is the author of several books.