Sir John Vanbrugh, Castle Howard and great houses on fire, with Dr John Goodall

On March 26, it will have been precisely 300 years since the death of Sir John Vanbrugh, the visionary architect behind buildings such as Blenheim Palace, Castle Howard, and Seaton Delaval. He is, without a doubt, one of the most influential ‘surveyors’ (as they were known back then) in British history.

To talk about John, we needed the help of another man called John. The one and only Dr John Goodall, Architectural Editor of Country Life and co-host of the Your Places or Mine Podcast, is among the most qualified minds to talk about all things brick, stone, and mortar, and he’s also just a fun guy to talk to.

We explored the story of Vanbrugh, from his beginnings in Cheshire, his life as a minor revolutionary, political prisoner, playwright, Kit-Cat Club member and architect. To put it simply, he was one of those annoying kids at school who was just quite good at everything.

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As well as the fascinating story of Vanbrugh, we also discuss the recent restoration of Castle Howard, which Dr Goodall has recently written about in the magazine and online. How can you restore a building of that size after it was almost totally destroyed by fire? The answer is quite slowly, and extremely carefully. But, as you can see from the glorious images by Paul Highnam, they have done an exquisite job.

The meticulous and exquisite interiors of Clandon Park were destroyed by a fire in 2015. What to do with it now? (Image credit: Alamy/PA Images)

And no conversation about rebuilding a fire-damaged building can exclude a discussion about the future of Clandon Park in Surrey. As the legal, historical and architectural debate about its use rumbles on, Dr Goodall offers a few thoughts on what the National Trust’s decision to leave the interiors mostly unrestored means for conservation.

Episode credits

Host: James Fisher

Guest: John Goodall

Editor and producer: Toby Keel

Music: JuliusH via Pixabay