Is now the time to buy a country house? Strutt & Parker's experts join the Country Life Podcast

A wise man once said to me, about buying a house, that you ‘have to remember that this is the most money you will spend on anything, ever, so you want to make sure you get it right’. It’s probably best, therefore, to make sure that the people advising you know a thing or two about the market and property, and come loaded with bags of experience about the finer workings of buying and selling your home.

This week, on the Country Life Podcast, I sat down with Oli Custance Baker, head of Strutt & Parker’s National Country House Department, and Sarah Brown, director of Strutt & Parker’s south west region, to chat about houses. Considering this is Country Life, the time felt right.

Boasting decades of experience between them on buying and selling the finest homes in the country, they seemed like the obvious choice to break through the noise and get some answers on the finer workings of property.

We discussed their careers to date, chuckled at anecdotes on some of the stranger things that have happened during sales, put some myths to the test about the best ways to buy and sell a house, and locked in on why, exactly, having an expert in your corner is the most important thing when it comes to moving home.

Exmoor, one of the most beautiful rural areas in Britain, is picked out as a favourite spot by Oli Custance Baker. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Incidentally, as you'll see in the video or hear if you listen wherever you get your podcasts, this episode of the Country Life Podcast is sponsored by Strutt & Parker, but it was produced, directed and edited by Country Life and Future Studios.